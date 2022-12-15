Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Up 61.6% in November

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the November 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kidpik Trading Down 7.3 %

PIK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

Kidpik Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.