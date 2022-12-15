Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Up 61.6% in November

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the November 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Kidpik Trading Down 7.3 %
PIK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Kidpik from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik
Kidpik Company Profile
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kidpik (PIK)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.