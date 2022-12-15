KeyCorp Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $94.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

