Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00.
Arista Networks Price Performance
ANET opened at $130.99 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
