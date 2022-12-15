Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $130.99 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

