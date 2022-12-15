Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $26.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Kennametal Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,978. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

