Kempner Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,198 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 84,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,306. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

