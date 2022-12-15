Kempner Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.04 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 159,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. Paramount Global accounts for about 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 238,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,438. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on PARA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

