Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

NYSE:K traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. 35,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

