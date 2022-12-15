Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) to Market Perform

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TCN opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tricon Residential by 5,972.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tricon Residential by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

