Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Underperform

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
GPMT opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $342.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.46.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
