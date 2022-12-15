Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Underperform

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

GPMT opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $342.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

