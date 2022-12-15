Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.77 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $90.77 million and $1.80 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $898.30 or 0.05151455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00502596 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.81 or 0.29779060 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,162,517,595 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,151,946,838 with 15,151,946,838.195745 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00611284 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,914,069.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

