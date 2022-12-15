Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $19.88

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 19.88, but opened at 20.40. Kanzhun shares last traded at 19.58, with a volume of 35,497 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZ. Barclays cut their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Kanzhun Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.