Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $19.88

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 19.88, but opened at 20.40. Kanzhun shares last traded at 19.58, with a volume of 35,497 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZ. Barclays cut their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Kanzhun by 52.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after buying an additional 4,113,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1,029.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after buying an additional 1,961,413 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 343.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 1,695,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.