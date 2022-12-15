Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $32,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -930.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,421.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

