Jungsang Kim Sells 2,892 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,811.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,571,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,111,713.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IonQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 3,236,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $838.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IonQ Company Profile

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

