JUMPN (JST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.26

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. JUMPN has a market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUMPN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $902.99 or 0.05204354 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00502038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.54 or 0.29748355 BTC.

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUMPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUMPN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.