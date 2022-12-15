JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.96

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.96 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 83.99 ($1.03). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 87,838 shares.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.92.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

