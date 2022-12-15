JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $505.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $475.29.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $485.19 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.