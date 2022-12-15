JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $13.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.
Kyndryl Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
