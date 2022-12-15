JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Underweight

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

