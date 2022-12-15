JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $25.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on TaskUs to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $17.36 on Thursday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
