JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $200.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.29.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

