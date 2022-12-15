Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 30,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $1,726,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,373,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 360,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,428. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

