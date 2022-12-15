Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in November

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JMPLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($31.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.89) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.7 %

JMPLY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 1,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $60.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

About Johnson Matthey

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

