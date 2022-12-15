JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. JOE has a total market cap of $53.95 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

