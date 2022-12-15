JMP Securities Downgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BYD opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,286 shares of company stock worth $23,177,895. 28.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

