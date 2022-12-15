Jim Barnes Purchases 24,600 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) Director Jim Barnes acquired 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CarParts.com Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 976,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,798. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. CarParts.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $164.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

