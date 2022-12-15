Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $85.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

