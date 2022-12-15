Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JANX shares. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

