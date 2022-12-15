Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JANX shares. TheStreet downgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.