Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 11,368 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Liquidity Services stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

