Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723,356 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $322,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,904,000 after purchasing an additional 310,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,254. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

