Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Short Interest Update

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $498,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 49.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 211,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $999,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Acquisition alerts:

Jackson Acquisition Price Performance

RJAC stock remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Wednesday. Jackson Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Jackson Acquisition Company Profile

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.