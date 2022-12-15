Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.75. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 132,445 shares trading hands.

Iveda Solutions Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVDA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iveda Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iveda Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iveda Solutions by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Iveda Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.