Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.38

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.38 and traded as high as C$12.63. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$12.28, with a volume of 1,095,598 shares traded.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 21.86 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.22, for a total transaction of C$157,010.00.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

