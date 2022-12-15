Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Itron stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. 270,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

