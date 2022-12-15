Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 6,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.