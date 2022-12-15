Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 6,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
