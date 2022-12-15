iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.81. 51,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,489. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

