iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $97.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

