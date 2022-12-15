iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $100.77. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

