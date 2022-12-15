iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $243.89. 53,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

