iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $248.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

