iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

