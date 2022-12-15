iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lifted by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,192,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.31. 42,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

