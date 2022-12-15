iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lifted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 493.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,096 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $218.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.50 and its 200 day moving average is $215.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

