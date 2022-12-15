iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,099 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,183. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

