iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

