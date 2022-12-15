iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 119,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.20. 2,770,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

