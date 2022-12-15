iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 117,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

