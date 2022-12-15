iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,125. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

