iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 69.5% in November

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XT opened at $50.60 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
