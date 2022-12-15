iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 69.5% in November

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $50.60 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 30,507.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

