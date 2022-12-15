iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,343,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,318,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CMF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $56.77. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $62.43.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

