iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.87% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $208,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 130,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.40. 396,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,879,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $151.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.244 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.